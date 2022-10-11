Fire crews respond to structure fire in Aiken

Aiken, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Aiken early Tuesday morning.

Aiken County dispatch says the fire is fully evolved and started around 3:30 this morning on 1400 Cooks Bridge Road.

Dispatch cannot confirm if anyone is injured or what the cause is.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we continue to learn more.

