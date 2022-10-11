Submit Photos/Videos
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival

By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back.

It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County.

More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more.

The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them out.

“People are able to drive through the park, it’s about two and a half miles, and there are animals from all over the world,” he said.

For more than two years, hundreds of animals have been here, waiting to say hello if you stop by... especially if you have food.

“The neat thing is when you’re entering the park, and there’s a group of vehicles going through, you can just hear the laughter, the hollering, the screaming, everyone just having a great time,” he said.

Now that fall is here, Eudora Farms is bringing back its fall festival.

“It’s a family farm here, and we thought it’d be another experience for people to do,” said Nisbet.

And you can’t forget this….It’s corn! Nisbet grew it this year just so the festival would have a maze.

“People are in a very festive mood, so this is a lot of fun for us and my family as well,” he said.

He loves this time of year and hopes this festival will make fall at his safari a fun one.

The fall festival will be open every weekend for the rest of October. The safari is open seven days a week.

