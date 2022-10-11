Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.

Deputies said he may have been suicidal.

Authorities have not been able to find him, however.

