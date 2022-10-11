Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.

Deputies said he may have been suicidal.

Authorities have not been able to find him, however.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.