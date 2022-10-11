Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Cloudy and cooler than normal tonight through Tuesday | Storms possible Wednesday into Thursday
Dry Tuesday, but rain possible Wednesday into Thursday
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we’re starting off with warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, this time yesterday we were in the upper 40s and low 50s. The warmer temps today are thanks to the cloud cover and the clouds will linger through the afternoon. Even with the clouds temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with temps reaching the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Things will begin to change by Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It will start feeling more humid Wednesday as winds turn out of the southeast. Ahead of the front, temps will warm to near 80° with partly to mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday afternoon. A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with steadier rain expected to move through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few scattered showers are possible after midday on Thursday but many locations look to dry out by the early afternoon. Afternoon highs will likely reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

The sunshine and cool temps will return behind the font with sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday with afternoon temps back in the mid-70s. Morning temps will be feeling like fall with lows on Saturday morning expected to be in the mid to low 40s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
This was the scene after a foot pursuit on Oct. 10, 2022, in the 2900 block of Milledgeville...
1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase
Gordon Highway
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta
On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal...
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway

Latest News

Dry Tuesday, but rain possible Wednesday into Thursday
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying dry Tuesday but rain back in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.
Riley's 4 PM Forecast
Rain Chances
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Rain Chances Return
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding