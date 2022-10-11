Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated showers early Wednesday, scattered storms in the afternoon. Dry again by Thursday afternoon.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of today into tonight. Temperatures this evening into tonight will stay mild and not as cool. We’ll remain in the 70s and 60s through midnight with overnight lows dropping to the low and mid-60s by early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the east overnight.

Isolated showers are possible early Wednesday. Storms look likely in the afternoon through...
Isolated showers are possible early Wednesday. Storms look likely in the afternoon through Wednesday night.(WRDW)

Things will begin to change by Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It will start feeling more humid Wednesday as winds turn out of the southeast. Ahead of the front, temps will warm to near 80° with partly to mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday afternoon. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday morning and scattered thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Rain totals look to be less than 1″ for most of the CSRA.

A few isolated showers are possible early Thursday but many locations look to dry out by the early afternoon as the cold front moves east of the CSRA. Afternoon highs will likely reach the upper 70s and low 80s with clearing skies behind the front. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

The sunshine and cool temps will return behind the font with sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday. Morning lows Friday will be cooler in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be below average in the mid-70s.

The weekend looks beautiful with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Lows will to near 50 by early Sunday morning. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid to low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day.

