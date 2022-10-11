Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina.

Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County.

One of the fires was slightly impeding traffic near Old Graniteville Highway.

Multiple firetrucks were at the local fires just before 2 p.m. but appeared to be getting at least one of them under control.

In addition to the ones in Aiken County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one along eastbound I-20 in Lexington County.

A woman on her way to Charleston told News 12 there were several along the highway during her journey.

“They actually span a distance of at least 40 miles into South Carolina – one here or there and then several. A few and then several,” Debilynn Schwegler told News 12.

“We actually just passed a man running across the freeway with a shovel trying to put them out. Sure pray nothing huge is started from this,” she said.

