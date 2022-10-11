Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County

This was the scene of one of the vegetation fires along eastbound I-20 in Aiken County on Oct....
This was the scene of one of the vegetation fires along eastbound I-20 in Aiken County on Oct. 11, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina.

Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County.

MORE | Woman charged with attempted murder in Windsor house fire

One of the fires was slightly impeding traffic near Old Graniteville Highway.

Multiple firetrucks were at the local fires just before 2 p.m. but appeared to be getting at least one of them under control.

In addition to the ones in Aiken County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one along eastbound I-20 in Lexington County.

A woman on her way to Charleston told News 12 there were several along the highway during her journey.

“They actually span a distance of at least 40 miles into South Carolina – one here or there and then several. A few and then several,” Debilynn Schwegler told News 12.

“We actually just passed a man running across the freeway with a shovel trying to put them out. Sure pray nothing huge is started from this,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Name released for 29-year-old killed in Augusta shooting
Daniel Halsey
1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Gordon Highway
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta
On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal...
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges

Latest News

James Douglas Drayton.
Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County
During FY2022, Augusta University awarded an all-time high 2,543 degrees, marking 4.1% increase...
Augusta University awards record number of degrees in FY22
Join us to celebrate and talk with Michael Barnard Jenkins, Pres. of Augusta pride about the...
Morning Mix- National Coming Out Day with Pride Augusta
Morning Mix: Burger Battle to raise money for Augusta's Boys and Girls club