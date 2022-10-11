Crashes kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 drivers in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents in the region claimed four lives in less than 24 hours, including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist in Augusta.

The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported around 8:26 p.m. Monday near mile marker 3 of Interstate 520 near Gordon Highway.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the rider was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash that involved several vehicles. Bowen said the motorcycle was traveling east at a high speed when it struck the rear of an eastbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

The crash happened a few hours after a pedestrian was killed in another accident in Augusta.

At 2:54 p.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of Gordon Highway to investigate a report of a pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, they discovered a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released.

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, two people were killed earlier Monday by crashes in Orangeburg County.

The latest one was a single-vehicle crash that happened around 2:10 p.m. Monday on Interstate 26 just east of Bowman, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An eastbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata left the roadway to the right and overturned, killing the driver, who was the only occupant.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Earlier, there was another fatal crash around 7:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 321 near Hutto Road, about halfway between Norway and Neeses.

Troopers said a 2007 box truck was headed south on the highway and it collided with a northbound 2015 Lincoln sport utility vehicle, then collided head-on with a northbound 2020 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the SUV died, and one passenger from the vehicle was sent to a hospital. Also sent to a hospital were the two occupants of the Altima. The two occupants of the box truck were not hurt, troopers said.

The deceased driver’s name hasn’t been released yet.

The Orangeburg County crashes were among a string of deadly wrecks in the county. Also in the past few days:

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis hit a utility pole after running off the right side of U.S. 601 near Family Circle about 4 miles north of Warrensburg. The driver, Lavardis Brigmon, 42, of Orangeburg, died of blunt-force injuries.

On Wednesday around 5:40 a.m., a 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle collided with a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south on Five Chop Road. The driver of the Lexus died.

On Wednesday, a 2015 Buick sport utility vehicle traveling east on U.S. 176 collided with a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with two occupants. The driver of the Harley-Davidson died.

