Crashes affect drivers on Mike Padgett Highway, Washington Road

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident with injuries early Tuesday left eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway at a standstill for a time near Mike Padgett Highway.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m., according to Augusta-Richmond County emergency dispatch notices.

Injuries were reported.

Eastbound traffic was flowing again, but slowly, approaching 7 a.m. on Bobby Jones both east and west of Mike Padgett.

Meanwhile, another crash Tuesday morning was blocking one lane of Washington Road at Clark Street in Martinez. That crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. The lane is expected to reopen by 7:45 a.m.

