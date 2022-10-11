Submit Photos/Videos
Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing man?

Cyrus Bernard Miller
Cyrus Bernard Miller(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Cyrus Bernard Miller, 59, is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He was last seen in the 2700 block of Deen Avenue at 8 a.m. Oct. 1.

He’s known to frequent the 2400 block of Peach Orchard Road, and the Fernwood Drive and Lumpkin Road area.

Miller does not have access to a vehicle and will probably be on foot, deputies said.

If you have any information on Miller, contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

