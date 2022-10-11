Augusta University awards record number of degrees in FY22

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WRDW/WAGT) - During FY2022, Augusta University awarded an all-time high 2,543 degrees, marking a 4.1% increase from the previous year and an increase in undergraduate degrees conferred, according to the University System of Georgia.

AU’s President, Brooks A. Keel, PhD., stated, “We are excited to have awarded the most degrees ever here at Augusta University during the last academic year, and what that means for the strength and growth of our university.

“We have one priority at this university, and it’s our students and our patients. Everything we do at this institution is grounded on the concept of providing our students with the absolute best state-of-the-art education and training opportunities for Augusta and beyond. That’s what drives this university, and it is shown in the growth we have seen in the number of degrees awarded each year.” Keel shared.

In areas where job demands are greatest in the state of Georgia — computer and cyber sciences, education and health care, and related clinical sciences — AU conferred 1,706 degrees, more than 67% of the total number of degrees awarded.

Augusta University conferred the most undergraduate degrees in its history for computer and cyber sciences with 161, up from 79 in 2017.

Dean of the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences, Alexander Schwarzmann, Ph.D. stated, “Since the School of Cyber and Computer Sciences was founded in 2017, our enrollment has skyrocketed, and we have more than doubled our student body. Many of our graduates go on to be dynamic cybersecurity professionals, yet nationally there are more than half a million cyber security jobs that are left unfilled.

“With a record number of applicants to our school each year we are helping to bridge that gap. We have quadrupled our faculty to 40 full-time professors and instructors, many of whom bring valuable, practical skills into the classroom. We are also offering students rigorous one-of-a-kind programs, including a program in cybersecurity engineering and a Ph.D. program that includes a cybersecurity breadth requirement.” Schwarzmann said.

“Everyone is aware of the ongoing national teacher shortage,” said Judi H. Wilson, EdD, dean of the College of Education and Human Development.

Wilson stated, “Unfortunately, even in October, there are still openings for educators in almost every district across the state of Georgia. We desperately need classroom teachers at every level, educational leaders, and school and mental health counselors. At AU, we are doing all we can to mitigate that through our creative partnerships with our local school systems.”

“Augusta University health science programs occupy a vital place in providing health care professionals for Georgia and beyond,” said Dean of the College of Allied Health Sciences Lester Pretlow, Ph.D.

Pretlow said, “For FY22, we conferred over one thousand degrees to new professionals who will help promote good health to the state. Also, our health science programs are powerful economic and aspirational drivers for all of Georgia providing for our citizens on professional, financial, and personal levels. Please note, AU is in the process of developing even more health science professional programs to expand our reach in Georgia.”

The continued rise in the number of degrees awarded also comes as the value of a USG degree has shown to be significant. Graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn over $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without going to college and earning their bachelor’s degree, according to a recent analysis. Graduate and professional degrees only increase those average career earnings.

As one of Georgia’s four public research institutions, Augusta University offers customizable, accessible education on campuses in Augusta and across the state. Augusta University aims not only to be different but also to make a difference — to reimagine and recreate the future of art, technology, education, and health care. Home to Georgia’s only public academic medical center and designated by the state as a health sciences center of excellence, Augusta University is dedicated to creating a safer, healthier, and more equitable Georgia.

[The annual degrees conferred report for FY22 ]Edit info

In education:

471 degrees overall were awarded, showing an increase of 35% from the year before (349)

a 163% increase from FY17 (179), including 402 graduate and professional degrees

That mark is up from 289 the year before, showing a 39% increase from FY 2021, and a 247% increase from 2017

In healthcare:

1,069 total degrees were awarded across the various medical programs in FY22, up from 926 in FY17 (15.4% increase), marking the fourth year in a row of over 1,000 health care and related clinical sciences degrees being conferred

In USG institutions:

the number of degrees awarded increased in FY22 to an all-time high of 74,446, a 2.1% increase over the previous year

