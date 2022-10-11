Two men charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County

Submit Photos/Videos
Today, Orangeburg county Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that two males are in jail facing charges in connection with two separate shootings near Vance, that are believed to have been retaliatory. The sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Traquan Shivers is charged with four counts of attempted murder, while 40-year-old Damien Elmore is charged with eight counts of attempted murder.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)- Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced two males are facing charges in connection with two separate shootings near Vance, that are believed to have been in retaliation.

The sheriff’s office says Traquan Shivers, 25, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, while Damien Elmore,40, is charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

Ravenell stated, “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house full of people hoping you hit the right one. In one of these houses was an 84-year-old grandmother.”

Deputies say the shootings may have started after threats on social media.

Shivers’ charges stem from a shooting at a home on Sept. 27. Elmore’s charges stem from a shooting the next day, only a few blocks away from the first incident.

The sheriff says more arrests are expected in this incident.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

