Aiken leaders get a scolding over downtown redevelopment process

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council met for the first time since the $75 million downtown renovation project known as Project Pascalis was scrapped.

The project from the Aiken Municipal Development Commission was dropped after a wave of backlash from the community citing ethical concerns, mistrust in the process, a lack of transparency and ultimately a lawsuit.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, several members of the public spoke up, calling to disband the Municipal Development Commission.

But the loudest cry was for transparency.

“I think you have a huge credibility problem,” Kelly Cornelius told the council Monday night. “I think you have a public trust issue. And I’m here tonight to ask you abolish the AMDC.”

Valerie Robel also spoke, saying: “I also vote to abolish the AMDC. There is a huge public trust issue. I don’t know how you guys could regain it at this point. … I think it’s just non-recoverable.”

The council met behind closed doors during an executive session to get legal advice on how to move forward after the failed project.

The plan called for renovating the crumbling but historic Hotel Aiken and making changes to Newberry Street.

Scrapping the plans allows the commission to start over with a new plan for downtown redevelopment, including the Hotel Aiken property.

Leaders say they still plan to redevelop downtown, but that project may not look the same as Project Pascalis.

The Project Pascalis plans weren’t loved by everyone, and even drew a lawsuit that claimed they violated multiple city ordinances and four state acts .

Among those named as defendants were Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, members of the Aiken City Council, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission and others.

Among the sticking points, the lawsuit claimed the hotel is listed as a historic site, and any application to tear it down should be denied.

