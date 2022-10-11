Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events

Aiken county school district has effectively issued new guidelines about students attending all high school sporting events effective Oct. 14th.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools has issued new guidelines about students attending all high school sporting events, effective Oct. 14.

All students below ninth grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events.

High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student identification or other identification for entry.

Refunds can be issued through GoFan ticketing for high school game tickets already purchased if necessary.

