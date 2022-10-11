17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an August traffic accident that claimed the life of a dirt bike rider.

The crash happened Aug. 27 in the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The initial call was for an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.

Dirt bike operator Justin Key, 23, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Authorities said Tuesday that Amon Singh, 17, had been arrested in connection with the accident. He was charged with homicide by vehicle and turning movements, according to Richmond County jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.