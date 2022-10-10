Woman arrested after setting Aiken home on fire

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman following an arson incident that left a home completely engulfed in flames on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Wren Road in Windsor.

Once on scene, deputies made contact with the suspect, Debra Cushman.

According to inmate bookings, Cushman was charged with arson and assault with a firearm.

Two victims were inside the home when the house went up in flames.

According to the report, one of the victims stated Cushman “lit a pair of panties on fire” and tried to star a fire in the home.

When officers obtained written statements, the resident’s claimed Cushman has had mental health issues recently.

