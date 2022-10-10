Waynesboro Police Department searches for missing woman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Xiomara Montes, 48, was last seen on the 100 block of Lee Street in Waynesboro on Oct. 3 around 7 a.m.
According to officials, Montes is hearing impaired and has a tattoo on her right wrist with the word ‘dream’ and a star.
She is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.
Montes is a Hispanic female with brown/grey hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information, please contact Investigator Gordon Alley at (706) 554-8021 or Burke County, Waynesboro Police Department dispatch at (706) 554-8030 or (706) 554-2133.
