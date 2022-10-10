Volunteers pitch in during effort to clean up Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers worked hard this weekend through City Serve to help clean up Richmond County.

For at least five years, groups have come together for a volunteer day to help the homeless or other projects to help the city achieve its goals.

We checked in with a group that was clearing up bamboo and litter near a highway.

They filled up two dumpsters.

One spokesperson said the Richmond County Marshal’s Office would like to thank all the volunteers coming to clean the bamboo or helping with the other 11 projects and making Augusta safer and cleaner.

