Volunteers pitch in during effort to clean up Richmond County

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers worked hard this weekend through City Serve to help clean up Richmond County.

For at least five years, groups have come together for a volunteer day to help the homeless or other projects to help the city achieve its goals.

MORE | Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime

We checked in with a group that was clearing up bamboo and litter near a highway.

They filled up two dumpsters.

One spokesperson said the Richmond County Marshal’s Office would like to thank all the volunteers coming to clean the bamboo or helping with the other 11 projects and making Augusta safer and cleaner.

