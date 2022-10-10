Submit Photos/Videos
Stay Social staff rallies together in hopes of saving business

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, staff at a popular spot in Evans rallies together in hopes of saving the business after county leaders stripped away its liquor license.

Stay Social Tap and Table’s license to sell alcohol was revoked after county leaders say they found more than 50% of the revenue was coming from alcoholic menu items. now the owner and her employees are trying to figure out a way to stay in business.

We went live in downtown Evans. It’s been game-planning here in this building today, the owner called this meeting at 1:30 p.m. today with figuring out the next steps, but also trying to boost morale among the Stay Social team.

Owner Renee Hajek states, “Do we want our alcohol license back? of course, but in the meantime, my mom always said, ‘you have to make hay when the sun shines the sun is shining let’s get this party started.”

The closing statement as Hajek finishes up a meeting today, figuring out what’s next for Stay Social Tap and Table in downtown Evans now there won’t be any more alcohol sales. Even with the decision last week, Hajek still has many questions

“We’re asking A. what that notice looks like and B. when will it be delivered.” Hajek questions.

With the notice not delivered, the taps are still technically open, but with the sad faces on them, they’re prepping for it to be permanently closed off.

She states, “If we lose our taps tomorrow...time is money. We’ll need to get on it as soon as we can.”

The meeting covered three main topics: updates, the needs moving forward, and what the future menu will look like- As of now, the business is looking for support through a petition and a fundraiser to raise money for legal fees.

Hajek says moving forward, she doesn’t want their brand to change.

The creation of that loyalty, says we support all people, and we support all businesses.

The meeting laid the groundwork for how this business will look when they get served.

Stay Social expect this to come by the end of this week.

