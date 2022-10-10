S.C. governor requests analysis after school shooting hoaxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is now asking law enforcement for an analysis after series of shooting hoaxes spread across the state.

The hoax calls brought law enforcement officers to schools to check out reports of shootings, which all turned out to be false.

Although many districts were affected, none of theme were in the CSRA.

Authorities believe the hoaxes were a result of a TikTok trend, with the governor believing they came from out of the country.

McMaster made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.

“According to media coverage of the hoax calls, hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders immediately rushed to the schools, some officers made it to campus and were inside the school buildings within two minutes,” said McMaster. “I believe this situation provides our state’s law enforcement agencies with a rare opportunity to learn from this unprecedented incident; to learn what worked best and what can be improved upon.”

The governor’s letter also noted that the number of public schools in South Carolina with a school resources officers has increased by 140% since 2018.

