Robbery suspect caught after pursuit in Burke County
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies captured a robbery suspect after an early morning vehicle and foot chase.
The robbery was reported around 4:25 a.m. Monday at the Taylor Bros. X-Press store at 3938 U.S. 25 North, a few miles north of Waynesboro.
Responding deputies spotted a possible getaway vehicle based on a description from the store clerk.
Deputies chased the vehicle toward Waynesboro until it crashed near South Liberty and Manau streets, then the suspect fled on foot, deputies reported.
After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.
