Robbery suspect caught after pursuit in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies captured a robbery suspect after an early morning vehicle and foot chase.

The robbery was reported around 4:25 a.m. Monday at the Taylor Bros. X-Press store at 3938 U.S. 25 North, a few miles north of Waynesboro.

Responding deputies spotted a possible getaway vehicle based on a description from the store clerk.

Deputies chased the vehicle toward Waynesboro until it crashed near South Liberty and Manau streets, then the suspect fled on foot, deputies reported.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.