Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on Monday.

At 2:54 p.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of Gordon Highway involving a pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, they discovered a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to officials.

The name of the victim was not released.

All lanes are now open.

