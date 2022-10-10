Pastor takes time to bless people’s pets in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few puppies and a cat received blessings from a pastor in Aiken County over the weekend.

The minister of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church invited Hands to Paws Rescue to help show off its pets.

Some local owners came to walk their dogs or cats to celebrate their lives, as well.

As some of their shelters experience full capacity, volunteers spend their time trying to help.

