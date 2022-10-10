Name released for 29-year-old killed in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man was shot dead early Monday in Augusta, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported.

The shooting victim was identified Tuesday as Nathaniel Mack, of Augusta.

He was found fatally shot at a Circle K at 2822 Peach Orchard Road, Coroner Mark Bowen said.

CSRA’S SURGE IN SLAYINGS:

He was was pronounced dead at 3 a.m., and an autopsy will be performed, Bowen said.

It wasn’t the first time for a shooting victim to be found at that Circle K. On Feb. 7, 2020, 17-year-old Deangelo Burns was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Abelia Drive, then driven to that Circle K .

Monday’s shooting was the latest homicide in a surge of deadly crimes that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming at least 45 lives – nearly 25 in Augusta.

Although the homicides and suspicious deaths have affected communities large and small, Augusta as the largest community has been hit especially hard.

The city had gone a week without a possibly homicide, with the last one being the suspicious death on Oct. 3 of Cherry Hoover, 64, who was found dead in her vehicle in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road in Augusta . Before that, the most recent fatal shooting had been the Sept. 30 slaying of Zayquantez Jones, 17, at Smart Grocery, 3221 Wrightsboro Road .

