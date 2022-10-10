Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Name released for 29-year-old killed in Augusta shooting

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man was shot dead early Monday in Augusta, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported.

The shooting victim was identified Tuesday as Nathaniel Mack, of Augusta.

He was found fatally shot at a Circle K at 2822 Peach Orchard Road, Coroner Mark Bowen said.

CSRA’S SURGE IN SLAYINGS:

He was was pronounced dead at 3 a.m., and an autopsy will be performed, Bowen said.

It wasn’t the first time for a shooting victim to be found at that Circle K. On Feb. 7, 2020, 17-year-old Deangelo Burns was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Abelia Drive, then driven to that Circle K.

MORE | Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex

Monday’s shooting was the latest homicide in a surge of deadly crimes that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming at least 45 lives – nearly 25 in Augusta.

Although the homicides and suspicious deaths have affected communities large and small, Augusta as the largest community has been hit especially hard.

The city had gone a week without a possibly homicide, with the last one being the suspicious death on Oct. 3 of Cherry Hoover, 64, who was found dead in her vehicle in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road in Augusta. Before that, the most recent fatal shooting had been the Sept. 30 slaying of Zayquantez Jones, 17, at Smart Grocery, 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

MORE | Community members, mayor-elect come together for 'Men of Change'

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a foot pursuit on Oct. 10, 2022, in the 2900 block of Milledgeville...
1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase
One dead after motorcycle crash on I-520 near Gordon Highway
Gordon Highway
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta
On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal...
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County
Gordon Highway
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
Aiken county school district has effectively issued new guidelines about students attending all...
Aiken County schools tighten rules on students at sports events
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson trainee who died after being found unresponsive in barracks identified