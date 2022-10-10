Submit Photos/Videos
Local Special Olympics team wins gold during Valdosta event

By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local Special Olympics cycling team won gold over the weekend in Valdosta for a competition.

The team also had some players do well in bocce ball, as well.

As the Augusta Stars prepared for their big weekend, they had some help from the assistant police chief in Grovetown, who says participating with them is a fulfilling experience.

“I jump at the opportunity to work with the kids in the cycling and stuff like that,” Robert Eastman said. “It’s a different environment with these kids because of their situation, but I was more than happy to participate with the kids and them.”

Among the team members is John Lambert.

“I’m more excited than ever,” he said ahead of the trip.

