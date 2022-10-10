Submit Photos/Videos
Local businesses see success from 10th Street Bazaar

By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was bustling over weekend when many people attended the 10th Street Bazaar.

Businesses were able to be out to promote their products and services.

It included bouncy houses, live entertainment and art.

MORE | Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom

One artist says it was OK if business was slow because it’s the connections that help out other entrepreneurs.

“You get to hang out with other people who are artists and get your name out there and connections,” Zoey Green said. “But just the people who are coming down here to visit are all like really cool and easy to talk to, so there’s no pressure. just talking to them gets your name out there, too.”

Organizers say the goal of the bazaar was to keep those connections alive instead of competing against each other for customers.

