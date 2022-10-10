Submit Photos/Videos
Heavy law enforcement presence reported along Milledgeville Road

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent foot pursuit involving law enforcement just after midday in central Augusta.

It was happening around 12:20 in the 2900 block of Milledgeville Road, according to a witness.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, according to the witness.

We’ve reached out the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for information.

