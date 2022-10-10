Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home.

Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.

She called Habitat for Humanity for help, and had to wait six weeks to apply.

Jones says she is excited to build their new home after getting her acceptance letter in the mail.

“We are so excited and elated to get a house built from the ground up that we’ll be the first partakers in,” she said. “And we just thank and we just praise God for this Augusta Habitat for Humanity program for their building strength and stability.”

Jones says she even asked her son if he would still like to stay in their current apartment, but he says he’s excited to get to live in a house by December of this year.

