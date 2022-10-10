Governors’ responses to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges.

“No one should be in jail just for using or possession of marijuana. It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that’s before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white, black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates.” President Joe Biden states.

Biden posted his pardon plans on Twitter. First, he plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Second, Biden is calling all governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Third, he plans to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Biden states, “I’d also like to note that as federal and state regulations change, we still need important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of marijuana. Sending people to jail for possession has upended too many lives for conduct that is legal in many states. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.”

Many governors and opposing nominees have stated their response to Biden’s call to action pardon on marijuana possession charges.

Governor Brian Kemp has not posted a public response to Biden’s plan.

However, his office did state, “The Georgia Constitution does not empower the governor or any future governor to pardon. That authority is solely vested in the Board of Pardons and Paroles.”

Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams responded in support of Biden’s plan.

“As a legislator, I supported legalizing medical marijuana. As governor, I will decriminalize marijuana possession in the state of Georgia and support prioritizing the expungement of marijuana possession records.” Abrams continues, “Today’s decision by POTUS marks an important step in reforming a criminal justice system that unfairly targets Black and Brown people and has ruined lives. GA must follow suit to help Georgians who are denied a chance at redemption because of their convictions for simple possession.”

Governor Henry McMaster’s responded to Biden’s plan, “I don’t know that many people that are in federal prison for simple possession charges. If they are in there, that is one of the many parts of more serious convictions. Simple marijuana possession is a misdemeanor.” Governor McMaster states.

In addition, McMaster’s office shared, “Governor McMaster doesn’t have the constitutional authority to pardon anyone in South Carolina. Some governors around the country may have that ability, but Governor McMaster doesn’t. Also, the crime of simple possession of marijuana in South Carolina is a misdemeanor that is punishable by no more than 30 days in jail and a fine between only $100 and $200. That is to say, there would be very few people who are currently incarcerated with a charge of simple possession of marijuana without other, more serious charges.”

South Carolina’s Democratic nominee for governor, Joe Cunningham, included his input about Biden’s plan.

“This is a great first step and terrific news. It will be life-changing for many. But we have a long way to go. It’s time to legalize marijuana here in S. c. and expunge the records of people with low-level marijuana convictions. And I’m the only person running for governor who will.” Cunningham states.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.