FRIDAY MIX- Banjobque, WORLD Smile Day, 24th Annual Swamp Soiree & more!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happy Friday! Today’s mix we will be talking about Banjobque, WORLD Smile Day, 24th Annual Swap Soiree and more!

Papa Joe’s Banjobcue Music Fest, returns for its 12th annual fest, next weekend at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

Brooke Arnold states, “Banjobcue got started for Papa Joe, in honor for him. Papa Joe was a great member of the Augusta community, and an integral part of Augusta. He fought a hard battle with cancer, his family started this fest, ten years ago.”

The Street Bazaar’s purpose is to bring businesses and community together for a day of fun! Today, we talked to owner of The Bee’s Knees, Eric Kinlaw and head chef John Porter to tell us more about the event.

Kinlaw states, “It’s been a long time coming, we’ve been wanted to do something for our anniversary but it kept getting pushed back due to COVID. We decided to do this one because there are so many businesses on 10th street now, in order to bring the community together. We want it to be a real local festival.”

Family Latin Fiesta will be tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 8th, at the Augusta Common, located downtown.

Pastor Angel Maestre states, “The Latin families will all have a place to come together. This is very important because it is a celebration of our heritage, music, food, for families. We love to have our families around.”

There will be no admission fee and the festival is pet-friendly!

24th Annual Swap Soiree will be next Thursday, Oct. 13th, at the Phinizy Swamp park.

The park offers beautiful wetlands, amazing wildlife and more!

Alicia Marie Sweat, executive director of Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, said, “We have three departments out at Phinizy. First, is our research. We do water quality sampling for the CSRA.

Second, we have our education department where we host field trips all year around. Then we have the park itself, where we host different programs and events all year. "

The 24th Annual Swamp Soiree will be at Phinizy this year for the first time ever. They will be able to present the park and raise money for their fundraiser.

Tomorrow at Clarks Hill Lake, sailors from all around the country will be racing over 150 sailboats to compete in the 68th Annual Halloween Regatta.

