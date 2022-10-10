Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The former Mississippi governor is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Phil Bryant, the former Mississippi governor, is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.

The NFL Hall of Famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged scandal that involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families.

Attorneys for the defendant, Austin Smith, said they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.

The state is suing Smith for the return of more than $425,000.

It’s also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.

An attorney for Favre declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
Fox Den
Augusta leaders, residents react to security tower at apartment complex
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person killed by car accident in Orangeburg County
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
Grovetown Walmart assault suspects
Deputies looking for suspects after Walmart employee assaulted

Latest News

Governor Henry McMaster addresses school shooting hoaxes
S.C. governor requests analysis after school shooting hoaxes
Deadly explosions rocked Ukraine overnight.
Ukraine: Kyiv hit as missiles strike across country
From left: Zion Chandler Richardson and Bryan Kemare
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes