Crews battle blaze at business on North Leg Road
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out early Monday at a business on North Leg Road.
The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at North leg Road and North Leg Court, according to dispatchers.
Initially reported as a business structure fire, it also involved some nearby vegetation, according to dispatchers.
Augusta Fire Department crews were still at the scene as of 6:30 a.m.
