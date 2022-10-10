Crews battle blaze at business on North Leg Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out early Monday at a business on North Leg Road.

The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at North leg Road and North Leg Court, according to dispatchers.

Initially reported as a business structure fire, it also involved some nearby vegetation, according to dispatchers.

Augusta Fire Department crews were still at the scene as of 6:30 a.m.

