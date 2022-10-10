Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Warming trend through Wednesday but highs stay below average. Rain returns Wednesday into Thursday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Columbus Day / Monday - Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with below-average highs in the low to middle 70s. A cool breeze will be present out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy with a northeast wind between 3-8 mph. Lows in the middle 50s for most locations.

Tuesday - A mixture of sun and clouds once again with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm overnight.

As of now our next chance for rain will be moving in by Wednesday evening. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

