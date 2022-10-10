Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening into the overnight. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 50s by morning. Tuesday will be cloudy and slightly warmer with temps reaching the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

A cold front moving into the region will be changing our weather the next few days. (WRDW)

Things will begin to change by Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It will start feeling more humid Wednesday as winds turn out of the southeast. Ahead of the front, temps will warm to near 80° with partly to mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday afternoon. A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with steadier rain expected to move through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few scattered showers are possible after midday on Thursday but many locations look to dry out by the early afternoon. Afternoon highs will likely reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

The sunshine and cool temps will return behind the font with sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday with afternoon temps back in the mid-70s. Morning temps will be feeling like fall with lows on Saturday morning expected to be in the mid to low 40s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

