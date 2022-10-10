Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County official arrested over family altercation

Stephen Exley was arrested for allegedly choking family member
Stephen Exley was arrested for allegedly choking family member(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deputy director of engineering services for Columbia County was arrested on suspicion of choking a family member around 10 p.m. Friday.

Stephen Exley was arrested and charged with simple battery and family violence in response to a dispatch call for a domestic assault at the block of 700 Spotswood Drive in Evans, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The family member said Exley asked for some help with something, then snapped on them for not coming fast enough. Deputies were told that Exley grabbed the family member by the neck, took them to the ground. Exley claimed he was unsure which party took the other to the ground.

The deputy on scene observed a scratch and redness on the family member’s neck.

After deciding on how to proceed, a Columbia County deputy witnessed Exley yelling at the family member.

In a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy described Exley as “intoxicated.”

He was charged with simple battery – family violence.

