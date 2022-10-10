Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

City of Aiken Extends Reach to Streaming Platforms

On Oct. 10th, the Media and Communications Division of the Aiken City Manager’s office will be...
On Oct. 10th, the Media and Communications Division of the Aiken City Manager’s office will be announcing the launch of the brand new streaming channel, 4Aiken.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 10th, the Media and Communications Division of the Aiken City Manager’s office will be announcing the launch of the brand new streaming channel, 4Aiken.

“The primary objective for the City’s, Media and communications is to increase awareness, interest, participation, and engagement of residents, and our business and community leaders. The new 4Aiken stream allows for a whole new experience and another opportunity to connect with our citizens and visitors.” Gary Meadows, City of Aiken Media Coordinator, stated.

As video viewership trends towards streaming devices and on-demand applications, the City of Aiken wants to ensure citizens can access important information through streaming services.

The channel will be available on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire T.V., and the Aiken Explorer mobile App, and the City’s website utilizing the TELVUE CloudCast platform.

4Aiken audiences will be able to watch video content that includes: “City Talk,” city events, city information, Aiken City Council meetings and other public meetings, public service announcements, and emergency information via an alert across the top of the live feed. Real-time weather will also be displayed.

The channel will have fresh content featuring various interests and events in Aiken that the media and communications team members will produce in-house.

Viewers can watch and find instructions to connect to 4Aiken on the City’s website at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/4aiken/ 

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
Fox Den
Augusta leaders, residents react to security tower at apartments
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One person killed by car accident in Orangeburg County
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
Grovetown Walmart assault suspects
Deputies looking for suspects after Walmart employee assaulted

Latest News

Production
Morning Mix: Learn about 'Build a Man' production at Imperial Theatre
Med student
Morning Mix: Medical student writes book 'Freeze Frame'
Morning Mix
Morning Mix: Venus Morris Griffin inspires students
News12
News 12 This Morning: Top stories for Oct. 10, 2022