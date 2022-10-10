City of Aiken Extends Reach to Streaming Platforms

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 10th, the Media and Communications Division of the Aiken City Manager’s office will be announcing the launch of the brand new streaming channel, 4Aiken.

“The primary objective for the City’s, Media and communications is to increase awareness, interest, participation, and engagement of residents, and our business and community leaders. The new 4Aiken stream allows for a whole new experience and another opportunity to connect with our citizens and visitors.” Gary Meadows, City of Aiken Media Coordinator, stated.

As video viewership trends towards streaming devices and on-demand applications, the City of Aiken wants to ensure citizens can access important information through streaming services.

The channel will be available on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire T.V., and the Aiken Explorer mobile App, and the City’s website utilizing the TELVUE CloudCast platform.

4Aiken audiences will be able to watch video content that includes: “City Talk,” city events, city information, Aiken City Council meetings and other public meetings, public service announcements, and emergency information via an alert across the top of the live feed. Real-time weather will also be displayed.

The channel will have fresh content featuring various interests and events in Aiken that the media and communications team members will produce in-house.

Viewers can watch and find instructions to connect to 4Aiken on the City’s website at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/4aiken/

