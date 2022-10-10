Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday morning, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers would be “parting ways” with head coach Matt Rhule.

The announcement comes a day after the Panthers fell to 1-4 on the 2022 season with a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home.

Rhule, 47, was hired in 2020 to replace longtime head coach Ron Rivera and finishes his tenure in Carolina with an 11-27 record.

Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks, 53, will take over as the interim head coach. Wilks spent one year as the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2018. He spent six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17.

Carolina faces the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
Fox Den
Augusta leaders, residents react to security tower at apartments
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 people die in Orangeburg County traffic accidents
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
Grovetown Walmart assault suspects
Deputies looking for suspects after Walmart employee assaulted

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle...
Garoppolo, stingy defense lead 49ers past Panthers 37-15
Atlanta Falcons' Avery Williams (35) gets past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum...
Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
Georgia high school scoreboard
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school scoreboard
South Carolina high school football scores