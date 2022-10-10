Submit Photos/Videos
68th annual Augusta Sailing Club Halloween Regatta wraps up

Organizers estimate a total of 350 people from Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida camped out on the lake.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 150 boats tested the waters on Clarks Hill Lake for The Augusta Sailing Club’s 68th annual Halloween Regatta.

The two day event concluded on Sunday with many people enjoying the water and learning how to steer.

“What’s really cool is being able to see kids click and know that they enjoy it as much as you enjoy it,” sail racing coach Daniel Postell said.

This wasn’t the first time kids have tested the rough waters with Postell, and it won’t be the last.

“When you see them have the same respect for the sport, something goes off to where it’s like you want to give as much as possible to them,” Postell said.

“We had the Wind God show up today and give us a good day for racing,” vice commodore Kevin Kilchestein said.

A good say with 165 boats afloat. 75 kids were captains of their own ships.

“They see it as a really great chance for them to be competitive and to be independent,” Kilchestein said.

Independent on the water but together on land.

“Oh, it’s a community, a sailing community,” Kilchestein said. “It’s, you know, family and friends. And that lines kind of blurred, you know, everybody’s so close. It’s tradition.”

A nearly 70 year tradition continuing to set sail.

Organizers estimated a total of 350 people from Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida camped out on the lake.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

