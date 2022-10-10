Submit Photos/Videos
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man was shot dead early Monday in Augusta, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported.

The shooting victim was found at a Circle K at 2822 Peach Orchard Road, Coroner Mark Bowen said.

CSRA’S SURGE IN SLAYINGS:

The man was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. His name has not been released pending notification of family members.

An autopsy will be performed, Bowen said.

It wasn’t the first time for a shooting victim to be found at that Circle K. On Feb. 7, 2020, 17-year-old Deangelo Burns was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Abelia Drive, then driven to that Circle K.

MORE | Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex

Monday’s shooting was the latest homicide in a surge of deadly crimes that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming at least 45 lives – nearly 25 in Augusta.

Although the homicides and suspicious deaths have affected communities large and small, Augusta as the largest community has been hit especially hard.

The city had gone a week without a possibly homicide, with the last one being the suspicious death on Oct. 3 of Cherry Hoover, 64, who was found dead in her vehicle in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road in Augusta. Before that, the most recent fatal shooting had been the Sept. 30 slaying of Zayquantez Jones, 17, at Smart Grocery, 3221 Wrightsboro Road.

MORE | Community members, mayor-elect come together for 'Men of Change'

