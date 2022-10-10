29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man was shot dead early Monday in Augusta, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported.

The shooting victim was found at a Circle K at 2822 Peach Orchard Road, Coroner Mark Bowen said.

CSRA’S SURGE IN SLAYINGS:

The man was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. His name has not been released pending notification of family members.

An autopsy will be performed, Bowen said.

It wasn’t the first time for a shooting victim to be found at that Circle K. On Feb. 7, 2020, 17-year-old Deangelo Burns was fatally shot in the 3000 block of Abelia Drive, then driven to that Circle K .

Monday’s shooting was the latest homicide in a surge of deadly crimes that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming at least 45 lives – nearly 25 in Augusta.

Although the homicides and suspicious deaths have affected communities large and small, Augusta as the largest community has been hit especially hard.

The city had gone a week without a possibly homicide, with the last one being the suspicious death on Oct. 3 of Cherry Hoover, 64, who was found dead in her vehicle in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road in Augusta . Before that, the most recent fatal shooting had been the Sept. 30 slaying of Zayquantez Jones, 17, at Smart Grocery, 3221 Wrightsboro Road .

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.