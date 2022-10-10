Submit Photos/Videos
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star

From left: Zion Chandler Richardson and Bryan Kemare
From left: Zion Chandler Richardson and Bryan Kemare(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player await extradition back to Georgia.

They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines.

Deputies said 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Bryan Kemare are both being held in the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants.

Authorities said they were acquainted with 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt ,who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a mall in Gwinnett County, Ga.

Elijah Dewitt
Elijah Dewitt(Jefferson County High School)

A dispute reportedly escalated between the boys.

DeWitt was a star football player at Jefferson High School and would have graduated in May.

