2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star

ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player await extradition back to Georgia.

They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines.

Deputies said 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Bryan Kemare are both being held in the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants.

Authorities said they were acquainted with 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt ,who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a mall in Gwinnett County, Ga.

Elijah Dewitt (Jefferson County High School)

A dispute reportedly escalated between the boys.

DeWitt was a star football player at Jefferson High School and would have graduated in May.

