Richmond County school board candidates attend forum ahead of election

Candidates from districts two, seven and nine attended
By Sydney Hood
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Candidates for the Richmond County School Board and tax commissioner got to express their goals and plans if they’re elected for another term in Augusta.

A Partnership for the People, who organized the event, wanted to give the community a look at these candidates ahead of November.

A number of members from three school district races were present, which included the two running for super district nine.

Candidates started with opening statements followed by a series of three questions in which each candidate was allowed two minutes to answer each question.

Transparency was the theme of Saturday’s forum which lasted the full two hours.

For the super district nine race, challenger Christopher Mulliens emphasized seeking accountability while incumbent Venus Cain doubled down on how the current school board is already open to parents and their questions.

Voters gathered inside A.R. Johnson Magnet School auditorium to see who might win their vote for school board districts two, seven and nine.

Incumbent Cain emphasized her time already on the board.

“You know we always hear people say experience is the best teacher and it is,” Cain said.

She’s held her seat for 15 years and is looking to add four more years.

“I can continue to bring transparency, I can continue to speak up for the community as I have done, I can continue to answer the call, while others are answering the call, I have answered the call,” Cain said. “And I have solved the problem.”

Cain is defending her seat from Christopher Mulliens, who says he wants to bring change to the school board.

“We have to start using that communication to educate people about what’s going on,” Mulliens said. “And our system of accountability, being able to hold people accountable for what’s going on and what’s not going on.”

Mulliens wants to emphasize accountability on the board and says transparency is key.

“We have to hold everybody accountable in the system,” Mulliens said. “And I think that’s the transparency piece that we need to start talking about, and really saying, hey, what can we do to make this system work together?”

While district nine wasn’t the only race present, everyone emphasized transparency as part of their platform if elected.

