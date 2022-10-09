Submit Photos/Videos
Protestors rally for abortion rights in Myrtle Beach ahead of midterms

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One month ahead of the midterm elections, more than 50 demonstrators rallied at Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Park in support of reproductive rights on Saturday.

It was part of a “Women’s Wave” day of action, organized by the Women’s March and other organizations to emphasize that this year’s midterms are a crucial time to back candidates the movement sees as supporting abortion rights.

Back in the summer, the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. The decision set off a series of “trigger laws” across several states putting tighter restrictions on the procedure.

RELATED COVERAGE | South Carolina lawmakers won’t pass stricter abortion laws

With Roe v. Wade overturned, women like Lorraine Woodward will continue to fight for what they believe

“All young women and young men. I think they finally realized, hey, we could be in trouble here and if we don’t stand up or speak out, we are going to be silenced and that’s something we are absolutely determined not to be and that is silenced,” she said.

As the demonstration went on through the day, two Coastal Carolina students share a different perspective just outside the park.

“The rights of women begin in the womb and continue through their lives from conception until natural death. Abortion will be an affront to human dignity,” said CCU student Aidin Hathaway “We are content that overturning Roe and leaving it to the state is the proper constitutional decision.”

