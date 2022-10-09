Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday

Car crash in Orangeburg leaves one person dead.
Car crash in Orangeburg leaves one person dead.(WCAX)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened on Saturday, October 8, just before 2:30 AM, when a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was lifted off the ground and hit a utility pole.

According to SCHP, that crash was the result of the car over running off the right side of the road, getting back on the road, then running off the left side of the road.

SCHP said the crash happened on US 601 near Family Circle, about 4 miles north of Warrensburg.

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

News 12 has reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner to find out more about that victim.

Stay with WRDW as we provide updates to this story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox Den
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
Bruce Alford was officially transferred to prison on Friday.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractor officially transferred to prison
Grovetown Walmart assault suspects
Deputies looking for suspects after Grovetown Walmart employee assaulted
From left: Arnold Verge, Michael Rivera, Eric Donald
3 Richmond Co. jailers arrested following assault of inmate

Latest News

Candidates from School Districts 2, 7, and 9 talked about transparency ahead of November election
Richmond County school board candidates attend forum ahead of election
10th Street Bazaar
Downtown businesses set up for 10th Street Bazaar event
Downtown businesses set up for 10th Street Bazaar event
Downtown businesses set up for 10th Street Bazaar event
DA Jared Williams
DA Williams sits down to discuss combating crime, rehabilitation