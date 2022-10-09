One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened on Saturday, October 8, just before 2:30 AM, when a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was lifted off the ground and hit a utility pole.

According to SCHP, that crash was the result of the car over running off the right side of the road, getting back on the road, then running off the left side of the road.

SCHP said the crash happened on US 601 near Family Circle, about 4 miles north of Warrensburg.

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

