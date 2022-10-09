Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be the coolest day of the upcoming week with a gradual warm up taking place Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front moves in with another shot of fall temperatures arriving Friday that will last through next weekend.

Saturday Night - Partly cloudy and staying dry. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with a light wind from the northeast at 3 to 6 mph. A few low 60s may be possible dependent on cloud cover and wind speeds.

Sunday - Partly sunny and noticeably cooler than today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday Night - Partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated sprinkle/shower. Lows in the middle to upper 50s with some low 60s possible.

Columbus Day / Monday - Partly sunny and seasonably mild with highs in the upper 70s and a light wind from the north.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.