Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Staying dry and slightly cooler for the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at cooler temperatures headed to the CSRA for the weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be the coolest day of the upcoming week with a gradual warm up taking place Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front moves in with another shot of fall temperatures arriving Friday that will last through next weekend.

Saturday Night - Partly cloudy and staying dry. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with a light wind from the northeast at 3 to 6 mph. A few low 60s may be possible dependent on cloud cover and wind speeds.

Sunday - Partly sunny and noticeably cooler than today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday Night - Partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated sprinkle/shower. Lows in the middle to upper 50s with some low 60s possible.

Columbus Day / Monday - Partly sunny and seasonably mild with highs in the upper 70s and a light wind from the north.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

