Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler temperatures and cloudy conditions were experienced throughout our region today and there may even be some light rain or drizzle in a few spots tonight. Sunday will be the coolest day of the upcoming week with a gradual warm up taking place Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front moves in with another shot of fall temperatures arriving Friday that will last through next weekend. The weather should be great for local festivals and other outdoor activities next weekend plenty of sunshine both days and highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s.

Sunday Night - Mostly cloudy with the chance for an isolated sprinkle/shower. Lows in the middle to upper 50s with some low 60s possible. The chance of measurable rain is 10 percent. Winds will be from the north at 1 to 3 mph.

Columbus Day / Monday - Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with below average highs in the low to middle 70s. A cool breeze will be present out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy with a northeast wind between 3-8 mph. Lows in the middle 50s for most locations.

Tuesday - A mixture of sun and clouds once again with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm overnight.

As of now our next chance for rain will be moving in by Wednesday evening. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

