Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Staying dry and slightly cooler for the weekend.
An isolated sprinkle is possible Sunday evening with better chances for rain coming in by...
An isolated sprinkle is possible Sunday evening with better chances for rain coming in by Thursday as a cold front moves through our area.(WRDW)
By Chris Still
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will have some clouds moving in Sunday, and there may even be some light rain or drizzle in a few spots Sunday night, but mainly dry weather is expected through midweek. Sunday will be the coolest day of the upcoming week with a gradual warm up taking place Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front moves in with another shot of fall temperatures arriving Friday that will last through next weekend.

Sunday - Partly sunny and noticeably cooler than today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday Night - Partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated sprinkle/shower. Lows in the middle to upper 50s with some low 60s possible.

Columbus Day / Monday - Partly sunny and seasonably mild with highs in the upper 70s and a light wind from the north.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox Den
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
Bruce Alford was officially transferred to prison on Friday.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractor officially transferred to prison
Grovetown Walmart assault suspects
Deputies looking for suspects after Grovetown Walmart employee assaulted
Sound wave
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled

Latest News

An isolated sprinkle is possible Sunday evening with better chances for rain coming in by...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at cooler temperatures headed to the CSRA for...
Saturday AM Weather Update - 10/08/2022
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at cooler temperatures headed to the CSRA for...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale