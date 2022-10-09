2 people die in Orangeburg County traffic accidents

NORWAY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after separate traffic accidents in the past few days in Orangeburg County, according to authorities.

The latest one was a three-vehicle crash reported at 7:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 321 near Hutto Road, about halfway between Norway and Neeses, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2007 box truck was headed south on the highway and it collided with a northbound 2015 Lincoln sport utility vehicle, then collided head-on with a northbound 2020 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the SUV died, and one passenger from the vehicle was sent to a hospital. Also sent to a hospital were the two occupants of the Altima. The two occupants of the box truck were not hurt, troopers said.

The deceased driver’s name hasn’t been released yet.

It came two days after another fatal crash in Orangeburg County.

That single-car crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was lifted off the ground and hit a utility pole.

According to SCHP, that crash was the result of the car over running off the right side of the road, getting back on the road, then running off the left side of the road.

SCHP said the crash happened on U.S. 601 near Family Circle, about 4 miles north of Warrensburg.

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

