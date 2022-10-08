Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped...
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped eyeshadow palette.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics just in time for Halloween.

The makeup line is in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty and comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.

The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Boll Beauty’s website.

The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

Unfortunately for Black Sabbath fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sound wave
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
Fort Gordon’s name change approved by secretary of defense
Grovetown Walmart assault suspects
Deputies looking for suspects after Grovetown Walmart employee assaulted
From left: Arnold Verge, Michael Rivera, Eric Donald
3 Richmond Co. jailers arrested following assault of inmate
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault. The...
Augusta man wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines
A huge blast severely damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian...
Damage reported strategic bridge in Crimea
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link
Ukrainian forces make progress. (Roman Bochkala, Pool via VGTRK, Office of Ukrainian president,...
Ukrainian counteroffensive surges ahead in south and east