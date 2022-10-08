Downtown businesses set up for 10th Street Bazaar event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local businesses will host the first 10th Street Bazaar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new Fifth Street pedestrian bridge will be open. It’s proving to be a popular place to take in the view downtown.

“This is kind of like a restaurant row. It’s our way of saying, we’re here, come check us out,” said the Owner of Manny’s Sports Off Broad Manny Hatzis.

Restaurant owners on the strip of 10th Street between Broad and Ellis see up to 800 people each weekend.

“You’ll have tents set up. You’ll have tables set up. You’ll have different vendors and different artists. You’ll have everybody just kind of walking around. It’s a little bit of a bazaar,” he said.

The event highlights local and new restaurants, like Manny’s Sports Off Broad.

“Why wouldn’t we? We’d have to say yes. We’d be crazy to say no to that,” said Hatzis.

It didn’t happen overnight. The idea took three months of planning.

General Manager at Bee’s Knees John Porter said: “I wanted to show that, you know, we can be more collaborative, and all of us succeed when one of us succeeds and brings more people downtown.”

With planning comes lots of preparation.

“Lots of preparations in the kitchen. It’s been a lot more of that, I think than anything else. We ordered a little bit extra, and we’ve been prepping a little bit extra cooking extra just to make sure we have enough for tomorrow. We’re hoping for tons of people to come through,” he said.

People downtown is good news for downtown Augusta.

“Downtown Augusta has got its own community going and I really want to highlight that and get people feeling like they’re part of downtown. It’s for local, by local, like it’s a real true local festival. Really you’re supporting your neighbors,” said Porter.

It’s these neighbors supporting one another that brings the community together. Money raised will help support the Savannah Riverkeeper and Hope House. There will be performances, local food and artist.

For more information, visit 10th Street Bazaar.

