Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Staying dry and slightly cooler for the weekend.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
By Chris Still
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dry cold front will move through the region Saturday bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. The air is too dry for any rain with this front, but there will be a few clouds in the sky at times. Sunday will be the coolest day of the upcoming week with a gradual warm up taking place Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front moves in with another shot of fall temperatures arriving Friday that will last through next weekend.

Saturday - Partly sunny and still quite warm with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night - Partly cloudy and turning a bit cooler. Lows will be in the lower 50s with a light wind from the northeast at 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday - Partly sunny and noticeably cooler than today with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be light and variable.

Columbus Day Monday - Partly sunny and seasonably mild with highs in the upper 70s and a light wind from the north.

