SRNS brings jobs and economic boost to local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plutonium pits are critical components of all nuclear weapons, and the U.S. needs more.

One of our largest employers, SRNS announced an agreement with several local trade unions to hire thousands. Their mission will be to re-purpose an existing facility at the site to make plutonium pits.

We spoke with officials to break down what this means.

There will only be two of these facilities in the country. The one here and another one at Los Alamos in New Mexico.

The facility here will produce the most in the nation, and it will take a huge workforce to make it happen. We’re talking 2,500 jobs to build the project.

“Probably 75 percent of my business is coming from Savannah River,” said the Owner of Carolina BBQ, Thomas Zeigler.

Zeigler bought Carolina BBQ six weeks ago and says the business hasn’t stopped since he took over.

“It’s been great. It’s been busy. We just went back to full-time being open to eight o’clock at night. So that’s been a change, but that has come around. It’s been really, really busy,” he said.

He says most of his customers come from workers at SRNS.

“They come from Savannah River Site, most of, and then we got some to come from Aiken and quite a bit from New Ellenton,” said Zeigler.

His business is about to get even busier. SRNS signed an agreement for nuclear pits to be made there.

Executive VP NNSA Capital Projects James Toler said: “This project, in particular, represents a significant investment to the CSRA region. Not only in the money that’s being expended to install the facility but also in the number of personnel that is going to be employed during the construction phase of the project.”

All that means even more business for Zeigler.

“It’d be very busy. We’re struggling extra keep up now because of labor shortages. So that may, in the long run, require me to hire more people,” he said.

He says talk of the project is why he decided to buy the business in the first place.

“This is one of the reasons why I looked into this business because of the Savannah River Site. It didn’t appear to be going anywhere. In fact, it’s growing,” he said.

It won’t happen fast. Leaders say the project is expected to be completed by the year 2030.

We are in the early stages, and part of Thursday’s agreement makes local schools a pipeline for this highly trained workforce.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.